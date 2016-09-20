Celina couple arrested for drug possession, resisting arrest

CELINA — A Celina couple were arrested Monday for drug and resisting arrest charges.

Andrew A. Leininger, 31, was being held in Mercer County Jail for obstruction and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $100,000. His wife, 33-year-old Ashley M. Leininger, was jailed for drug possession. Her bail was also set at $100,000.

A search warrant executed Monday at the couple’s home at 4729 Tama Road resulted in the recovery of cash, drugs and paraphernalia, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. Deputies seized $8,000 in cash, more than 900 doses of LSD, less than an ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and DABS, which is concentrated cannabis that is made by extracting THC from marijuana.

The case will be forwarded to the Mercer County prosecutor for review of additional charges.