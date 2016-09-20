Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Sept. 9

Ryan S. Reynolds, 26, 672 E. Sixth St., Delphos, pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular assault. He faces up to 60 months in prison and $10,000 in fines and one to five-year license suspension. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 2 p.m. Oct. 27. A charge of driving under the influence was dismissed.

Derek M. Schwab, 32, 18636 Road I-17, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to attempt having weapon under disability. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 3 p.m. Oct. 18.

David M. McKinley, 30, 418 Park St., Marion, pleaded guilty to burglary. He faces up to 36 months in prison and $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18. A charge of theft of checks was dismissed.

Melissa J. Herrera, 37, 623 Basley Ave., Findlay, pleaded guilty to identity fraud. She faces up to 12 months in prison and $2,500 in fines. Bond was continued while a pre-sentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 2 p.m. Oct. 25. Charges of speeding and forgery were dismissed.

Sept. 12

Joshua L. Groves, 39, Chillicothe Correctional, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for violating the terms of supervision. The violations include using heroin on Aug. 30, changing his residence without permission on June 1, and Aug. 1, and failing to participate in a substance abuse programming through Coleman Behavioral Health on Aug. 15. He was given credit for 357 days served and placed on three years post release control.

Sept. 13

Kristopher D. Scott, 32, 1534 W. Sandusky St., Findlay, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for possession of drugs (heroin) and 12 months for possession of drugs (cocaine). The sentence was ordered to be served concurrent and he was given credit for 75 days served, plus any other days served while pending transfer. Charges of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, possession of drugs (heroin) and possession of drugs (methamphetamine) were dismissed.

Logan J. Pothast, 24, 14054 Road 12, Ottawa, was sentenced to 90 days jail for possession of drugs (MDMA). He was given credit for 74 days served. He must maintain employment, undergo drug assessment and or treatment and he was fined $1,500. His license was suspended for six months. Pothast was also ordered not to participate in any drug activity in any Native American church and have no contact with anyone who has done drugs in the past. Two counts possession of drugs were dismissed.

Pothast initially claimed the violations he was charged with did not apply to him because he was an American National and the court did not have jurisdiction over him. The group claims they are only answerable to their particular interpretation of common law and not subject to any statutes or proceedings at the federal, state or municipal levels. Pothast originally chose to represent himself during the case, but Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Randall Basinger appointed Robert Gryzbowski as his “shadow” attorney during the proceedings. Records show he was found with drugs in the parking lot at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Sept. 14

Terry L. Williams, 45, 7362 Road 12, Ottawa, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for driving under influence (five priors within 20 years). He was placed on three years’ community control and given credit for one day served. Williams was fined $1,350 and his driver’s license was suspended for life. He must undergo alcohol and drug assessment and treatment. A charge of marked lanes, a misdemeanor and a specification on count one were dismissed.

Decoda A. E. Blake, 28, 203 N. First St., Continental, was sentenced to five years community control for violating the terms of supervision. The violations include using benzodiazepine without a valid prescription on May 6, and using brass knuckles on May 4. She must undergo drug and alcohol use monitoring, not consume alcohol, and obtain employment. She was originally convicted of failure to comply with order of police officer.

New Cases

Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, Defiance, v. Rosaline A. Buescher, Ottawa, William Buescher, Findlay, John C. Buescher, Ottawa, Jane Hartley, Leipsic, Margaret Nadolyn, Toledo, Robert Buescher, Delphos, Marie Recker, Ottawa, Putnam County Auditor, Ottawa, Putnam County Treasurer, Ottawa, Putnam Soil & Water Conservation District, Ottawa, Dennis Recker, Ottawa, village of Glandorf, Ohio, Ottawa, Ohio Power Co., Columbus, and JA McCormick & Co., address unknown; petition and complaint for appropriation of real property.

Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, Defiance, v. T & A Properties, LLC, Ottawa, Putnam County Treasurer, Ottawa, Putnam Soil & Water Conservation District, Ottawa, village of Glandorf, Ohio, Ottawa, Ohio Power Co., Columbus, and the East Ohio Gas Co., Cleveland; petition and complaint for appropriation of real property.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Sept. 8

Tabatha Turner, 38, 111 North Drive, Ottawa, pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession. Sentence: Six-month license suspension, fined $150.

Sean R. Wood, 44, 200 E. Elm St., Belmore, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension in violation of license restriction. Sentence: $250 fine.

Toby E. Chamberlin, 37, 51 S. Third St., Lot 3, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Sept. 9

Erin L. Taylor-Donaldson, 23, 10065 Ottawa Road, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to physical control while under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $500 fine, $250 suspended, license suspended for 90 days. Charges of endangering children and open container were dismissed.

Sept. 12

Anthony J. Stapleton, 27, N430 CR 12, Napoleon, charged with drug abuse/possession, a felony, bound over to Common Pleas Court.

Emilleo Guerra, 20, 25 W. Mathias St., Leipsic, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of no operator’s license. Sentence: $150 fine.

Mark D. Kuhlman, 36, 150 Glandorf Road, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to OVI first-offense. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 150 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one-year license suspension and complete assessment at Pathways Counseling Center or equivalent agency. Charges of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain control were dismissed.

Maria Hernandez, 47, 32 W. Broadway St., Leipsic, pleaded guilty to driving under FRA/non-compliance. Sentence: $250 fine. She was also fined $50 for headlights.

Sept. 13

Jose Gutirrez, 27, 711 Belmore St., Leipsic, pleaded guilty for driving without a valid license. Sentence: $200 fine. He was also fined $50 for left of center.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Sept. 8

Lima Memorial Hospital, default judgment v. Christopher B. Frankart, Columbus Grove, $6,930.74, plus interest and costs.

Bluffton Hospital, Findlay, default judgment v. Tammy Rayle, Belmore, $385.57, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac, Findlay, default judgment v. Tammy Rayle, Belmore, $169.58, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Tammy Rayle, Belmore, $1,778.01, plus interest and costs.

Sept. 12

Bluffton Hospital, Findlay, default judgment v. Joseph W. Solomon, $498.82, plus interest and costs.

Lima Memorial Hospital, default judgment v. Robin Keiser, $1,005.35, plus interest and costs.

Imaging Consultants of Findlay, default judgment v. Rickey Niese, Leipsic, and Connie Niese, Leipsic, $220.15, plus interest and costs.