DeHaven pleads guilty to 7 counts, enters diversion program

LIMA — A longtime Lima businessman is now in a prosecution diversion program after pleading guilty to seven felony charges.

Tim DeHaven of DeHaven Home and Garden Showplace agreed to enter a diversion program Monday at a hearing presided over by visiting Judge Fred McDonald, of Lucas County. This program is designed for non-violent offenders who the prosecutor believes will not offend again.

In the agreement, DeHaven agreed to plead guilty to seven counts. Two of them involved selling without a vendor’s license, both fourth-degree felonies, after undercover Ohio Department of Taxation agents purchased items at DeHaven’s business in March and April, while the license for the business was suspended. The counts also included failure to file a monthly tax return, grand theft, filing an incomplete return, failure to remit state income taxes and theft. The combined maximum penalty for these charges is up to nine years in prison and fines up to $27,500.

The diversion program allows suspending the guilty plea pending completion of one year of court supervision, repaying nearly $4,000 in unpaid taxes and completion of 100 hours of community service. Upon completion, all charges would be dismissed.

Lima business owner Tim DeHaven, left, sits with his attorney, Robert Grzybowski, during a diversion hearing Tuesday at Allen County Common Pleas Court.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

