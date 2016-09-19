Bail set at $500K for confessed killer

LIMA — David D. Evans did not speak and responded only with nods as Judge Tammie Hursh of Lima Municipal Court asked him if he understood his rights during a bond hearing in a murder case dating back to 2001.

Hursh said Evans, 33, was a flight risk and she set bail at $500,000.

Evans walked into the Lima Police Department last week and confessed to the shooting death of Cardell Beachum on July 2, 2001.

Officer Justin Schroeder told Hursh that Evans had “a lengthy history of violent offenses. He has no stable place to stay. He is awaiting more serious charges after forensics and is a flight risk.”

Evans had been living in Atlanta before returning to Lima and turning himself in.

Evans is facing a manslaughter charge and detectives were reviewing the case for more possible charges.

Beachum was shot to death outside his business, Sports and Sorts, when he was closing up. The business was a pool hall and gambling establishment at 1290 St. Johns Ave. Beachum was trying to lock the door to his business when he was shot in the upper body.

Beachum was found lying in front of the entrance to the business with the door key in his hand. Neighbors heard shots and called the Police Department. A short time later, police officers arrived on scene and found Beachum dead.

A hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 on the charge. Evans is facing 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine as currently charged.

In earlier reports, Lima Police Department officials said they are confident with the confession that Evans committed the act. Evans gave enough details to match evidence at the crime scene. Evans had been a longtime suspect in the case, but investigators had been unable to come up with enough evidence to charge him until now.

Detectives said they were still investigating Beachum’s death there is a lot of work to do, including preparing to take the case through court.

Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte said last week there are other people investigators need to talk to who may have some type of involvement or connection to Beachum’s slaying. Anyone with information on the slaying was asked to call the Detective Bureau at 419-221-5181.

