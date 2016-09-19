Raabe Ford Lincoln invests $4 million for new facilities

DELPHOS — Raabe Ford Lincoln announced Monday it will invest $4 million for a new facility that will add 10,000 square feet and create eight to 12 new jobs.

“The general purpose is to better serve our customers with a more modern facility,” said Joe Nott, vice president of Raabe Ford Lincoln. “When it’s complete, it will be a 100 percent new facility with all the modern amenities that many dealerships have today.”

Nott said the upgraded dealership will feature a larger shop area, a service drive-thru, a new showroom and parts/service department, increased inventory, and the addition of a business development center that will work like a customer service call center. The new facility will total 32,000 square feet.

The project will occur in three phases, and will take roughly eight months to complete. The dealership broke ground Monday on phase one, which is the construction of a new parts and service department. The department is being built directly behind the current facility, but on the same property.

When the parts and service department is complete, contractors will begin work on the new showroom. The third and final phase will involve repaving the entire parking lot.

Nott said the project is structured so that service will not be interrupted.

“If you took our dealership and split it into two pieces — sales and administration in one and parts and service in the other — we’re building one half first,” he said. “We’ll move the parts and service people into the new building while the sales side stays in the old building. Then we’ll move the sales and administration people into the new showroom, once that’s completed.”

As a result of the project, the current building will be completely torn down to make room for the new facilities.

“None of the current structure will be used, so everything will be brand new,” Nott said.

The expansion will allow the dealership to employ eight salespeople instead of five, and the addition of the business development center will create another five to nine jobs.

Nott said immediate employment is unavailable as the project is underway, but interviews will still be conducted throughout the next several months. To apply for one of the open positions, visit http://raabeforddelphos.com.

Phase one of the project — the new parts and service department — is expected to open in February. The entire project is slated for completion by May or June.

The dealership is located at 11260 Elida Road in Delphos.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

