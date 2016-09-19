More Ohio voters requesting absentee ballots this election cycle

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Secretary of State’s office reported Monday that an estimated 524,631 absentee ballot applications for the November election have been received, including almost 12,000 from military and overseas voters.

This number is nearly 40,000 higher than the number of requests received at this point of the 2012 election cycle. All absentee ballot requests must be received by county boards of elections by noon Nov. 5. Ballots will begin to be sent out to military and overseas voters on Saturday, with the rest to be mailed beginning Oct. 12.