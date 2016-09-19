Dust collector catches fire at Dana Corporation on Sunday

LIMA — A fire at Dana Corp. on Sunday resulted in no injuries and little to no damage, according to the Bath Township Fire Department.

At 12:38 p.m. the Fire Department was notified of the fire, arriving to find smoke coming from a dust collector inside the building, located at 777 Bible Road. Although workers had put out most of the fire, it was still smoldering when firefighters arrived. The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but all personnel were able to successfully evacuate.

The fire, which was later ruled accidental, was fully extinguished in less than an hour, according to Fire Department officials. No damage estimate was released, although Fire Department officials said there did not seem to be any structural damage to the building.