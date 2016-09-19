Gas prices up 9 cents in Lima region

LIMA — Gas prices in the Lima region were 9 cents higher Monday than they were last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.06 early Monday, up from last week’s average of $1.97. However, it’s down 17 cents from last month’s average and 29 cents lower than last year’s average.

The lowest average price in the region was $1.99 in Hardin County, followed by Allen ($2.06), Putnam ($2.07), Auglaize and Hancock ($2.09), Shelby and Mercer ($2.12), Van Wert ($2.14) and Logan ($2.19) counties.

Shelby County experienced the largest increase in the region, jumping 19 cents since last week. Hardin County saw the smallest increase with just a 3 cent jump.

In Ohio, average retail gas prices have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17 Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.20.

The rise in gas prices may be a result of one of the largest gas pipelines in the country shutting down.

On Sept. 9, a mine inspector in Alabama stumbled upon a large spill from Colonial Pipeline’s Line 1 pipeline, which spans from Texas to New Jersey. The pipeline is the only major source of gas deliveries for much of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The pipeline was immediately shut down due to “integrity issues.” Since the shut down, which is entering its second week, gas deliveries have all but halted, and inventories at local gas racks have quickly been depleting.

This has led to gas price spikes and supply outages in six primary states: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. However, an official with GasBuddy said in a statement that prices in neighboring states and regions may also rise as the gas supply is diverted.

“Colonial Pipeline Co. has suggested it is working on a go-around pipeline while it fixes the main pipeline, but there is no easy way to fix the pipeline and immediately restore gasoline deliveries,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

“This is among the largest outages of fuel since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.”

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

