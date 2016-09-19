Health briefs

Nutritionist to speak at ONU

ADA — Dr. Sylvia Onusic, a board-certified nutritionist, will present “Preventing ADHD, Alzheimer’s and Depression: The Diet-Brian Connection” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the James F. Dicke Hall at Ohio Northern University.

Attendees will learn about the connection between brain health, behavior and nutrition, a press release stated.

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at Ths. Jitterz Coffee Company in Kenton, or by calling 419-673-0361. Pre-registration is required.

Older Ohioans offered free medicine review

LIMA — To help Ohioans understand and minimize the risk of medication combinations, the STEADY U Ohio initiative and the Ohio Older Adult Falls Prevention Coalition have partnered with 36 local pharmacies and community partners to provide free prescription consultations on Thursday.

During the screenings, a pharmacist will review customers’ medicine usage and identify those medicines and combinations most likely to cause falls. Customers will receive a list of their potentially problematic medicines to take to their health care professional to discuss risk and appropriate treatment options.

Participating pharmacies include:

• Rite Aid, 610 S. Main St., Ada

• Rite Aid, 1415 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima

• Sidney Hometown Pharmacy, 130 W. Russell Road, Sidney

CHP announces flu shot clinics

LIMA — Community Health Professionals has announced that several flu shot clinics will be held in Lima in the coming weeks. Flu shots are at no cost with a valid Medicare card, and are $30 for those without Medicare.

Here are the times, dates and locations of upcoming clinics:

• 12:30 to 4 p.m. Monday at Community Health Professionals, 3719 Shawnee Road

• 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at CHP

• 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at Senior Citizens Center, 3400 W. Elm St.

• 12:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at CHP

• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Lochhaven Assisted Living, 1640 Allentown Road

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Allen County Council on Aging, 215 N. Central Ave.

• 12:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at CHP

• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the American Legion, 711 S. Shore Drive

More dates to be announced.

Workshop to discuss health care in retirement

FINDLAY — First National Bank will host a free Health Care Workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1050 Interstate Drive.

The workshop will feature Ryan Callahan, regional vice president of Fidelity Investments, who will speak on affordable coverage options such as Medicare, health costs found in retirement and steps you can take to develop a plan prior to retirement.

The event is free, but space is limited. For details or to RSVP for the event, call or visit any First National Bank branch in Bluffton, Findlay, Pandora or Ottawa. Registration may also be completed at e-FNB.com.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @Bush_lima

