YOUTH PROFILE: New Bremen teen takes it 1 day at a time

NEW BREMEN — Life has thrown quite a few curves to New Bremen sophomore Anna Clint.

However, Anna is just happy to be who she is, taking on life’s challenges one by one.

Anna is the youngest of five children.

“She is an inspiration to us,” said Jennifer Clint, her mother. “She was a redhead and she was born on Leap Day. I should have known I was in for a wild ride.”

When Anna was 3, she became sick. Her older brothers and sisters had just gotten over a stomach virus going around, so originally her doctors contributed it to something she had caught from them. However, she didn’t get better. It was soon discovered that she had glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Anna endured three brain surgeries in a week’s span, two within 24 hours. She had to be revived four times.

“The angels told me I was coming back,” Anna said.

Anna has spent much of her life at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, spending much time in radiation and chemotherapy. She has had a lemon-sized tumor removed, stem cell replacement from her own bone marrow, suffered hearing loss from the treatments, and growth development problems due to pituitary problems.

To make matters more challenging, she just recently found out she has another tumor, a form of cancer called miningioma. It is a benign tumor that was caused by radiation treatments. She will face yet another surgery within the next six months. However, she refuses to give up and makes the best of situation.

“I will just stick to it and be myself,” Anna said. “I never give up. I am here today. My motto is ‘I’m strong, I’m tough and I’m beautiful.’”

Despite the challenges, Anna plans on continuing with her life goals. Her hopes are to go to college to learn to be a fashion designer.

Anna is doing great in school, and enjoyed telling about the A she has in biology. She is a member of the 4-H club County Crossroads and she is a cheerleader for a special-needs cheerleader group in Celina called the Celina Lakers. They compete against other squads, and recently received first place in a competition. She is also a member of her church youth group at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. She likes to watch movies, her favorite being Dolphin Tale.”

“I am here today and that is what matters,” Anna said. “I will never give up.”

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

