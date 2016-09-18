Road construction and maintenance projects

Allen County

Interstate 75 from the Auglaize County line to Fourth Street, through Lima and Allen County, will have occasional lane closures throughout the year during the final year of the reconstruction of the interstate. Current and upcoming impacts to traffic are as follows:

Nighttime paving of the final course of asphalt, berm work and striping throughout the entire project area began August 22 and will continue until mid September.

Lane restrictions both northbound and southbound will occur from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Construction trucks will be entering and exiting frequently throughout the project area during the next several weeks.

Posted speed through the work zone will be lowered while work is taking place.

Paving will occur this weekend, perhaps both Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18, in the southbound direction.

Southbound interchange ramps at Ohio 65 and Breese Road will be closed briefly during nighttime hours in the next few days while the paving operation takes place.

Yoder Road near the Orthopedic Institute of Ohio (OIO) will close Monday, September 19 for one week for a railroad crossing repair. The OIO facility will be accessible from Yoder Road off of Ohio 65 but will not be accessible from Breese Road during the closure.

Traffic patterns on Ohio 65 beneath Interstate 75 will continue to shift for the next few weeks during completion of the concrete pavement.

Additional Allen County projects:

Interstate 75 both northbound and southbound between Ohio 81 to south of Beaverdam will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Allen County maintenance garage.

Ohio 309 (Elida Road) from Eastown Road to U.S. 30, including the village of Elida, is restricted for widening, curb and gutter installation, drainage improvements and resurfacing. The project will continue through the fall. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation LLC, Celina.

The following impacts are occurring or upcoming. Traffic patterns will change frequently:

Paving from Elida to U.S. 30, Delphos, is complete. Pavement striping will continue during the week.

Ohio 309 from Greenlawn Avenue to Diller/Baty Road is maintained with two lanes westbound and one eastbound. The turn lane is maintained as well.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction at various locations through this area for drainage installation. The restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Traffic delays should be expected.

Traffic patterns will change frequently through this section.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound between Eastown Road and Diller Road for drainage installation. The turn lane in this area will be available.

Ohio 117 and Ohio 501 (Wapak Road) intersection realignment and widening project and construction of left-turn lanes on Ohio 117 began June 30. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton. The following impacts to traffic are occurring or upcoming:

Wapak Road at the intersection of Ohio 117 is now open.

Ohio 501 (Wapak Road) south of Ohio 117 is now open.

Daytime lane closures are occurring on Ohio 117 for roadway widening work. Traffic is maintained.

Auglaize County

•US 33 between Wapak-Fisher Road and Ohio 65, Daily lane closures September 12th – October 15th between the hours of 7 am and 6 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

•Ohio 364 between Clover Four Road and Southland Road, ROAD CLOSURE September 12th – 16th. The official detour is: Ohio 274 to Ohio 66 to Ohio 219

•Ohio 66 between Ohio 29 and Deep Cut Road, Daily lane closures September 19th – October 31st between the hours of 7 am and 6 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

•Ohio 197 between Buckland River Road and Ohio 198, ROAD CLOSURE September 19th – 21st. The official detour is: Ohio 66 to Ohio 117 to Ohio 198

Logan County

•US 68 between Ohio 508 and Ohio 507, Daily lane closures September 6th – October 30th between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction through the use of flaggers.

•US 33 between CR 57 and Ohio 540, 24 HOUR Lane closures May 9th – September 30th. One lane will remain open in each direction.

•District Wide Chip and Seal project on Logan Ohio 287, Champaign Ohio 29, Champaign Ohio 245, Champaign Ohio 559 and Clark Ohio 41. Various lane closures April 18th – September 30th between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction through the use of flaggers.

Hancock County

Ohio 12 eastbound (Fostoria Avenue) from Tiffin Avenue to Bright Road, Findlay, will be closed during daytime hours only, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning September 6 for installation of a storm sewer line. The project will continue for approximately two months. The project is being administered by the city of Findlay.

Ohio 12 from Findlay to Arcadia, and from the southwest side of Fostoria to the Seneca County line reduced to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project which began September 6. The project will continue for two months. Work is being performed by M&B Ashpalt, Old Fort.

The following restrictions related to the project are scheduled to begin during the week:

Ohio 12 through the village of Arcadia may be restricted at times through the work zone during installation of curbs, sidewalk and handicap ramps.

Ohio 12 through Fostoria will be reduced to one lane in each direction for pavement joint repair followed by pavement resurfacing.

Interstate 75 from just south of Ohio 235 north of Bluffton to just south of the County Road 60 overhead near Rawson is reduced to one lane, both northbound and southbound, for a joint repair and resurfacing project. The project will continue until late October. Work is being performed by Shelly Co., Findlay.

The following closures are related to the project:

Interstate 75 northbound exit ramp to Ohio 235 closed September 15 for two days for pavement joint repairs on the ramp. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 103 at the Interstate 75 interchange back to Ohio 235.

Entrance ramp from Ohio 235 to northbound Interstate 75 closed September 15 for two days for pavement joint repair. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 235 north, Interstate 75 southbound to the Ohio 103 interchange back to Interstate 75 northbound.

Interstate 75 southbound exit ramp to Ohio 235 will close September 20 for two days for pavement joint repairs on the ramp. Traffic detoured onto Interstate 75 southbound to the Ohio 103 interchange, Interstate 75 northbound back to Ohio 235.

Entrance ramp from Ohio 235 to southbound Interstate 75 will close September 20 for two days for pavement repairs on the ramp. Traffic detoured south on Ohio 235 to the Ohio 103 interchange back to Interstate 75 southbound.

The southbound rest area closed September 6 for 10 days and is expected to reopen on September 15.

The northbound rest area closed September 8 for 10 days and is expected to reopen before the beginning of the week.

Interstate 75 between Perrysburg and County Road 99 north of Findlay will have the following restrictions through the fall during reconstruction and widening:

Through November, overnight lane restrictions, generally from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., are possible on I-75 between the I-75/I-475 interchange in Perrysburg and County Road 99 in Hancock County. Through December, 11-foot lane width restrictions are in place on I-75 between U.S. 20 in Perrysburg and County Road 99 in Hancock County.

Through December, Township Road 101 in Hancock County, between County Road 220 and Township Road 142, is closed for bridge work over I-75.

Hardin County

Ohio 31 at Letson Avenue at the south end of the city of Kenton closed September 12 for 45 days for an intersection and sewer upgrade project. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 68, Ohio 273, Ohio 292 and Ohio 47 back to Ohio 31. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company, Findlay, for the city of Kenton.

Mercer County

•Ohio 29 between Portland Street and US 127, Lane closures September 12th – October 15th. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction through the use of flaggers.

•Ohio 49 between Ohio 29 and Ohio 707, Various lane closures June 27th – September 29th between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

•US 33 between Winkler Road and Township Line Road, ROAD CLOSURE September 19th – 23rd. The official detour is: Ohio 118 to Ohio 81 to US 33

Putnam County

Ohio 15 between the village of Ottawa and the Defiance County line, and Ohio 634 between the village of Continental and Ohio 15 is restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. The project will continue through mid October. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving, Napoleon.

Ohio 66 between T-O and T-N closure has been delayed and will now close September 19 for five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 66, U.S. 224, Ohio 637 and Ohio 114 back to Ohio 66. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

Ohio 696 between Ohio 12 and the Allen County line will be restricted with traffic maintained for drainage repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

Ohio 65 from Columbus Grove to Leipsic, excluding the village of Ottawa, and from the village of Leipsic to the village of Ottawa is occasionally restricted to one lane through the work zone for finish work relating to a resurfacing project. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton.

Ohio 12 through the village of Columbus Grove is occasionally restricted to one lane through the work zone for finish work relating to a resurfacing project. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton.

Shelby County

•Ohio 47 between Stolle Road and Main Street, Nightly lane closures September 12th – 23rd between the hours of 7 pm and 6 am. One lane will remain open in each direction.

•I-75 north and south between Ohio 47 and Fair Road, Nightly lane closures August 22nd – September 26th between the hours of 8 pm and 7 am. One lane will remain open each direction.

•Ohio 47 between I-75 and Vandemark Road, Daily lane closures April 27th – September 30th between the hours of 7 am and 4 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Van Wert County

U.S. 30 both eastbound and westbound between Middle Point and Delphos will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for berm repair work. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert maintenance garage.

U.S. 127 (Washington Street) between Fox Road and Ervin Road in the city of Van Wert closed April 11 for reconstruction and widening of the road. Access to local businesses is maintained. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 81, Ohio 118, Ervin Road/Van Wert-Decatur Road, U.S. 224 and U.S. 30 back to U.S. 127. The closure will remain in place until fall. Work is being performed by Helms & Sons Excavating, Findlay.

The U.S. 127 (Washington St.) and Ervin Road intersection has been reopened.

The U.S. 127 (Washington St.) and Fox Road/Ohio 116 intersection closed on September 7th for 40 days. Access to residences and businesses on Washington St. north of Fox Road is available from the north via Ervin Road.

