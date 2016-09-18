ODD: A very looong sundae: Michigan town goes for a record

NASHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is becoming the place for long ice cream sundaes. How long? Try more than 3,000 feet.

In the small town of Nashville, a local ice cream company supplied nearly 900 gallons of the sweet stuff Saturday to try to reclaim the world record for longest sundae.

MLive.com (http://bit.ly/2cHJzGr) says another Michigan city, Ludington, captured the record with a 2,970-foot sundae in June, compliments of a local ice cream business, House of Flavors.

Troy Westendorp, whose family owns Moo-ville Creamery, near Nashville, says it could take weeks for a response from the Guinness Book of World Records. Photos, video and other evidence will be presented.