Lima business owner joins GOP campaign coalitions

LIMA — After her first experience as a delegate at July’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Lima Pallet Co. owner Tracie Sanchez is continuing to work to help ensure presidential candidate Donald Trump’s Ohio campaign is a success.

Speaking Friday at the Allen County Republican Women’s lunch at Westgate Lanes, Sanchez recounted her convention experience,

“When it was first over, it was exhausting,” she said. “It took about three weeks to get back to normal. But it was one of the most awesome experiences, seeing how democracy really works. You hear about it and read about it, but it’s another thing to experience it.”

Sanchez is now a member of the Ohio Women for Trump Coalition’s 10-member steering committee as well as the coalition chair for Allen County. Sanchez is also a member of the Ohio Small Business Coalition for the Trump campaign. The decision to help was easy, she said, because the tenets of the Republican Party are most in line with her views.

“My politics are basically about small business, about what is right and fair,” she said. “Also, the Supreme Court issue is huge, and the list of justices that Trump put out is fantastic. I think he’ll do a great job.”

Sanchez was also won over at the convention by Trump’s family, even getting the chance to meet and speak with Eric Trump at a recent event in Columbus.

“When you sit and listen to his children, how they respect him and how they work hard, you know they weren’t fed with a silver spoon,” she said. “I also heard [former Apprentice contestant] Omarosa [Manigault], who is a woman who works for him. That was huge because you got to hear her perspective on how he empowers women.”

Allen County Republican Party Chairman Keith Cheney was gratified to know that the Trump campaign will have a Lima-area perspective when determining how to appeal to Ohio voters.

“I classify Tracie as a rock star,” he said. “She understands the issues. [The campaign] was very impressed when I submitted her bio as one of our coalition directors.”

Lima Pallet owner Tracie Sanchez, center, speaks with Lima Municipal Clerk of Courts Jim Link, left, and Allen County Commissioner Jay Begg, right, at the Allen County Republican Women’s Lunch on Friday at Westgate Lanes. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_20160916_122404.jpg Lima Pallet owner Tracie Sanchez, center, speaks with Lima Municipal Clerk of Courts Jim Link, left, and Allen County Commissioner Jay Begg, right, at the Allen County Republican Women’s Lunch on Friday at Westgate Lanes. Craig Kelly | The Lima News

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

