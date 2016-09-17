Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Sept. 7

Alexander C. Porter, 25, of 1743 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Donald L. Madlock, 48, of 625 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 156 suspended, $150 fine.

Bradley M. Dible, 41, of 1619 Oakland Parkway, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $150 fine.

Gregory W. Hunter, 36, of 627 Catalpa Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Chasity M. Guthrie, 36, of 620 W. Wayne, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Alicia R. Rutherford, 33, of 2970 Johnston Road, Harrod, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Gale T. Carnes, 53, of 1509 Hazel Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to noise/across property line. Sentence: $100 fine.

Nathan M. Dumstorff, 27, of 1410 N. Metcalf St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 90 days jail, 87 suspended, $250 fine.

Francisco J. Meza, 51, of 1127 Crestwood Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $600 fine.

Donald Madlock, 48, of 625 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Nicole M. Goodwill, 35, of 705 E. Second St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $300 fine.

Kenneth Henderson, 58, of 1623 Willow Place, Sidney, pleaded no contest to operating motor vehicle without valid license. Sentence: $150 fine.

Mychel Manning, 25, of 110 W. 17th, Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: $150 fine.

Megan M. Wannemacher, 31, of 301 N. Main St., Continental, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Alexandria G. Grapner, 25, of 3276 Shiloh Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Johnny W. Manns, 21, of 608 N. McConnell St., Alger, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Mitchell L. Thompson, 19, of 950 St. Johns Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $250 fine.

Aaron Porter, 47, of 1449 Cedar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 15 days jail, $500 fine.

Timothy J. Ricks, 33, of 331 E. Second St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $750 fine.

Christopher D. Balmer, 31, of 17713 Road 4, Pandora, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: three days jail, $400 fine.

Terry Ensing, 35, of 8888 Ottawa Road, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $250 fine.

Daniel M. Crider, 20, of 502 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 135 suspended, $250 fine.

Sheldon E. Gibson, 32, of 1010 Hughes Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $250 fine.

Brandon L. Conine, 26, of 482 S. Central Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Brandon R. Workman, 25, of 5225 Norfolk St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Sept. 8

John M. Duel, 23, of 49238 245th Ave., Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Elisabeth K. Brekke, 23, of 1312 Corbett Road, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Joshua L. High, 35, of 102 Musket Trail, Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Alexis S. Mitchell, 25, of 967 Greenlaw Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Sept. 9

Tasha K. Artis, 34, of 3867 McClain Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $150 fine.

Travis W. Cook, 21, of 516 W. Vine, Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Isaac E. Hunley, 33, of 3458 Doyle, Toledo, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with officer. Sentence: 90 days jail, 62 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 62 suspended, $500 fine.

Amanda Burton, 30, of 2673 County Road 205, Forest, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 173 suspended, $150 fine.

George T. Kocher, 47, of 855 Fenway Drive, Apt. 3, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Kathleen M. Lutz, 23, of 1031 Williams St., St. Marys, pleaded guilty to illegal use/possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine.

Gabrial A. McClellan, 44, of 339 W. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Alexis C. Sampson, 23, of 425 Flanders Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Mark D. May, 56, of 1511 Adam St., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Taryn L. High, 38, of 103 Musket Trail, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Demarcus L. Horton, 27, of 1234 W. High St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $525 fine.

Kenneth S. Hart, 58, of 216 E. Wayne, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Jessica L. Askins, 37, of 1712 Homeward Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Tevin M. Holmes, 20, of 133 E. Eureka, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Robert V. Griff, 52, of 615 Prospect Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $525 fine.

Martrivis L. Burns, 26, of 414½ S. Johnson St., Ada, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $150 fine.

Johnnie J. Jones, 54, of 969 Richie Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Sierra A. Lawler-Page, 21, of 331B Prospect, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence:five days jail, suspended, $375.

Thirkeshia L. Jones, 28, of 3205 W. Monroe St., Apt. 1, Sandusky, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Tami J. Ryan, 57, of 737 Lewis Blvd., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to no headlights, two lights required. Sentence: $150 fine.

Lareena M. Savage, 60, of 547 Holmes Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Sept. 12

Dedric S. Blanks, 26, of 9 Jean Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail, nine suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Andrew T. Forrest, 30, of 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Martrivis L. Burns, 26, of 427 Michael Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Randy A. Stephenson, 29, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 87, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Angela M. Gordon, 44, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 87, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Sarah K. Arthur, 30, of 553 N. Kenilworth Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $650 fine.

Nichole M. Namou, 21, of 5504 Royal Wood Dr., West Bloomfield, Michigan, pleaded guilty to marked lanes/driving in. Sentence: $150 fine.

Sierra L. Holbrook, 22, of 3050 Jenny Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tracy L. Gross, 47, of 2309 Hume Road, Cridersville, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 suspended, $600 fine.

John L. Moore, 60, of 1102 W. Robb Ave., Apt. 48, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Deuntae M. Manley, 30, of 1861 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Nicholas S. Wright, 25, of 2050 S. Conant Road, Spencerville, pleaded guilty to speed pass vehicle 70 MPH limit. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Nicholas J. Doershuk, 23, of 1043 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to speed; assured clear distance ahead. Sentence: $150 fine.

Raekwon S. Knox, 18, of 200 S. Cole St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Ravon D. Island, 22, of 547 Marian Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use / possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 45 days jail, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 suspended, $250 fine.

Ryan L. Lamb, 32, of 2466 Lark Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $150 fine.

Rena L. Adcock, 54, of 2150 Stewart Road, Lot 8, Lima, pleaded guilty to possession sale drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.

Justin M. Hyde, 25, of 124 W. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 25 days jail, $250 fine.

Jessica R. Settlemire, 35, 507 Elmwood Place, Imperial Inn Motel, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 60 days jail, 45 suspended, $150 fine.

Amadou M. Dia, 32, of 766 St. Johns, Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, 26 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $500 fine.

Rachelle N. Moran, 26, of 1108 McKinley St., Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Brad W. Dietrich, 51, of 432 E. McKibben St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, $150 fine.

Jessica R. Crist, 21, of 1375 N. Cole St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Marilynn J. Butler, 55, of 952 Florence Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Treva G. Lasenby, 31, of 760 E. Fourth St., Apt. C6, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 24 suspended, $500 fine.

Kimberly J. Buddelmeyer, 43, of 1852 Brookhaven Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Valeda J. Turner, 42, of 1131 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Veronica Riley, 33, of 815 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Marlie B. Nappere, 25, of 800 Tremont, Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: $350 fine.

Michael D. Glazier, 33, of 1627 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Daniel K. Roth, 30, of 330 Calumet Ave., Apt. 2, Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $350 fine.

Jamey L. Wilson, 42, of 901 Holmes Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Sept. 13

John E. Ferris, 43, of 707 ½ E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded no contest to violation of protection order. Sentence: 90 days jail, 80 suspended, $150 fine.

Bobby D. Copeland, 46, of 377 W. Murphy, Lima, pleaded no contest to domestic violence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 152 suspended, $150 fine.

Cory A. Sutton, 28, of 3350 Shiloh Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michael G. Ream, 44, of 1798 Homeward Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

John J. Martin, 56, of 716 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Fernando J. Meeks, 54, of 323 S. Baxter St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Jessica C. Devoe, 37, of 200 Fraunfelter, Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 174 suspended, $525 fine.

Kevin Kennedy, 62, of 341 Wyoming Ave., Suite 13, West Pittson, Pennsylvania, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Maurica S. Jones, 37, of 407 Wardhill Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine.

Rhasheema S. Boyd, 30, of 201 S. Baxter St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Thomas W. Davis, 29, of 135 W. Haller St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operator license required. Sentence: $150 fine.

Levalle H. Sorrels, 30, of 640 Calumet Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Michael G. Ream, 44, of 1798 Homeward Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Cole M. Moore, 21, of 107 Pioneer Road, Elida, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Daniel M. Widemire, 22, of 552 S. Woodlawn Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tommie L. Jefferson, 52, of 818 E. Third St., Lima, pleaded guilty to assault. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $250 fine.

Megan R. Scott, 25, of 102 Park St., Alger, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $100 fine.

Swancey L. Daniel Jr., 21, of 624 S. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Christopher Yacchari, 56, of 6021 Grist Mill Ct., Milford, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $1000 fine.

Jay A. Leathem, 46, of 8672 county Road 115, Kenton, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Samara J. Smith, 30, of 202 S. Tyler St., Van Wert, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Cherilyn L. Durr, 40, of 820 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Aricka D. Thompson, 26, of 1166 Knollwood Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Gregory Henderson, 38, of 19930 Mudsock Road, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to speed reduced zones. Sentence: $150 fine.