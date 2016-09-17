ODD: Force Awakened: Man in Darth Vader garb slays galaxy garbage

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man troubled by litter along the highway has decided it’s time for the empire to strike back.

WSLS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2d081Ff) Henry Wakley of Blackburg on Thursday dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader while cleaning a stretch of highway that he “adopted” through the Adopt-a-Highway program.

Wakley says he’s disturbed by the amount of garbage along the roadway, and likes to get out and dress up because it makes people smile as they drive by. As he picked up garbage along a 1.5 mile stretch, many drivers honked, waved or even stopped by to take a picture.

Wakley says it’s a fun way to bring awareness to the environment.