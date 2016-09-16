CeaseFire plans youth city council in Lima

LIMA — In an effort to try to prevent youth violence, a group is organizing a junior city council to give children a positive program that helps them build communication skills while learning about municipal government.

The hope is the children who enter the program will take these skills and use the skills to be the future leaders in the community, said Lima 6th Ward City Councilman Derry Glenn.

“It will get our kids more motivated in doing something in our community,” Glenn said.

The initiative is part of the CeaseFire Lima Initiative that Glenn and Vickie Shurelds started.

Shurelds said this initiative is aimed at getting a group of youth leaders to reach troubled youth who are shooting and killing other kids, or committing other acts of violence.

“We begin with the kids who think there is a solution. They are the ones who can reach the other kids,” Shurelds said.

Shurelds said a lot of the issues are based on a lack of communication. Children are told by parents and in the schools to not argue and keep their opinion to themselves.

“When they get older they don’t know how to have an argument with someone,” Shurelds said. “They become so frustrated because they feel like they are not being heard that they feel the only solution to making you understand what they want is to have you gone.”

Junior City Council will help teach children right from wrong, legal or not legal. It will give them a chance to try persuade other children through critical thinking on ideas they have, Shurelds said.

The council will operate similar to Lima City Council with members going through the election process through their schools with other children voting to elect a representative. Glenn is planning to have a representative from each of Lima’s seven wards.

Junior city council members will have a chance to see how Lima City Council works and mirror the proceedings based on their own concerns, Glenn said.

The initiative also plans to have other positions such as a police chief and law director filled, Glenn said.

Glenn said he plans to spend at least an hour a week mentoring the representative for the 6th Ward and hopes other council members will follow his lead. He said the ideas of children who will be eighth and ninth graders could influence decisions of Lima City Council members like himself and perhaps spur positive legislation.

Glenn hopes to have the election of junior city council members fall on Election Day, Nov. 8.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

