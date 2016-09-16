Lakeview Farms Two steals trophy from workmates

DELPHOS — Weather-shortened victories are still a win, and rain-soaked revenge is just as sweet.

Delphos Canal Days held the 10th annual Battle of the Businesses Friday with a large turnout to watch the fun. It will be revenge time for a year at one workplace. Lakeview Farms had three teams participating in the event. Lakeview Farms Team One was the defending champion and had proudly displayed the traveling trophy all year long at work. They also had announced their plans to keep it. However, Lakeview Farms Team Two had other things in mind.

“We plan on rubbing it in quite a bit for the next year,” said Todd Parker of the new champion team Lakeview Farms Two. “They thought they were going to win it again. We will have this constant reminder that we won sitting at the office for a year.”

Lakeview Farms Team One placed second and Delphos Ace hardware placed third.

A total of 22 teams participated in the annual event. While there is nothing to be won other than a traveling trophy and bragging rights for a year, the event is popular at the festival.

“The most teams we have ever had is 23 teams, so this was a pretty good turnout,” said event coordinator Cindy Metzger. “We had 129 people participating in the events.”

The event gives teams seven different challenges each year, usually bringing back one or two of the more popular events and then adding new ideas each year. This year, events included Let’s Play Dress Up, Beach Ball Basket, Nose Dive and the Lifesaver game. The last three events had to be canceled due to thunder and lightning and torrential downpour during the event.

In the dress up game, four different team members had to dress quickly with one member starting after the previous one was finished. Outfits included business suits, night clothes complete with a bra and underwear, the “redneck” outfit, and the “tacky tourist” outfit complete with a hula skirt. In the second event, members had to stand back-to-back and try to carry a beach ball to a basket without dropping it or using their hands. In the nose dive, team members had to dip their nose in petroleum jelly and then dive their nose into a pan for cotton balls. They had to shake the cotton balls into a bowl without using their hands. In the final event, team members had to pass Lifesavers using toothpicks in their mouths. If they dropped it, they had to start over.

Although the event was shortened by rain, Metzger said the event was still a success.

“We get many of the same teams back every year,” Metzger said. “Everyone has a lot of fun.”

Canal Days continues through the weekend.

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

