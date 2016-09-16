COURT RECORD

Allen County Common Pleas

Dispositions/Sept. 12

Shane C. Davis, 31, of 800 S. Woodlawn Ave., Apt. B, found guilty of theft and forgery. Sentence: three years probation, 10 days jail, pay $80 restitution.

Antoine M. Glenn, 21, of 809 N. Charles St., found guilty of attempted gross sexual impositions. Sentence: three years probation, classified a Tier II sex offender.

Disposition/Sept. 8

Maurice A. Morris, 50, of Cincinnati, found guilty of possession of cocaine and carrying a concealed weapon. Sentence: two years probation.

Disposition/Aug. 31

Samuel Jones, 45, of 901 Holmes Ave., found guilty of trafficking in heroin in vicinity of a school. Sentence: 18 months prison, three year license suspension.

Disposition/Aug. 29

Antonio Lane, 46, of 318 E. Vine St., found guilty of burglary. Sentence: one year prison.

Dispositions/Aug. 25

Philander O. Harper, 52, of 1307 Oakland Parkway, found guilty of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer. Sentence: three years community control, 120 days jail, 60 hours community service.

Victor Werling, 46, of Marion, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 10 months prison, concurrent with cases in Miami and Montgomery counties.

Disposition/Aug. 23

Travis L. Williams, 47, of 1012 Daniels Ave., found guilty of possession of marijuana. Sentence: 18 months prison, $5,000 fine.

Dispositions/Aug. 22

Albert McDowell III, 38, of 6 Jean Court, found guilty of domestic violence. Sentence: 17 months prison.

Keithie D. Lasenby Sr., 48, of 350 E. 9th St., Apt. 316, found guilty of two counts of grand theft. Sentence: three years probation, pay $88,959 restitution.

Greg W. Goode Jr., 35, of Lakeview, found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs. Sentence: two years probation.

Dispositions/Aug. 16

Kristopher S. Chuzas, 21, of 1000 W. Robb Ave., Apt. 11, found guilty of three counts of vehicular assault. Sentence: two years probation.

Robert Lones, 42, of 400 ½ S. Atlantic Ave., found guilty of possession of heroin. Sentence: two years community control, 36 days jail, 36 days credit.

Disposition/Aug. 15

Kedrick Sanders Jr., 20, of 1546 W. High St., found guilty of trafficking heroin. Sentence: two years probation, 30 days jail, pay $340 restitution.

Dispositions/Aug. 10

Jarvis Lewis, 27, of 517 ½ E. Eureka St., found guilty of trespass in a habitation. Sentence: 15 months prison, pay $125 restitution.

Tavaris Williams, 35, of 770 Oak St., found guilty of illegal cultivation of marijuana. Sentence: two years community control, 80 hours community service.

Disposition/Aug. 9

Ronald Burk III, 37, of 519 S. Atlantic Ave., found guilty of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Sentence: three years community service, 60 days jail, four days credit, pay $293 restitution jointly with codefendant.

Disposition/Aug. 3

Vanessa Gessel, 26, of 519 S. Atlantic Ave., found guilty of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Sentence: three years probation, 60 hours community service, pay $293 restitution, driver’s license suspended six months.

Disposition/Aug. 2

George P. Bogatko, 48, of 743 N. Main St., found guilty of felonious assault. Sentence: three years prison.

Disposition/Aug. 1

Grant J. Rose Jr., 53, of Bluffton, found guilty of receiving stolen property. Sentence: two years probation, pay $83 restitution.

Disposition/July 27

Frederick Reigle, 46, of 506 W. Kibby St., found guilty of gross sexual impositions. Sentence: 30 months prison, 99 days credit.

Disposition/July 25

Oscar Walton, 47, of 112 E. Market St., found guilty of breaking and entering, and safe cracking. Sentence: 18 months prison.

Disposition/July 21

Kevin M. Hill, 45, of 905 Fairview Ave., found guilty of attempted grand theft. Sentence: nine months prison.

Disposition/ July 20

Lindsae Horrison, 32, of 543 W. Elm St., found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs. Sentence: two years probation, 40 hours community service.

Disposition/July 20

Jaishaun Ball, 28, of 750 Michael Ave., found guilty of domestic violence. Sentence: one year prison, 49 days credit.

Dispositions/July 18

Amos Johnson, 33, of 236 Harrison Ave., found guilty of three counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, three counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability with six firearms specifications attached to the charges. Sentence: 33 years prison.

Shawn H. Russell, 21, of Kenton, found guilty of trespass in a habitation. Sentence: three years probation, 10 days jail.

Susan E. Walendzik, 38, of 5925 N. Phillips Road, Bluffton, found guilty of receiving stolen property. Sentence: two years probation, pay $88 restitution.

Dispositions/July 14

Abdul K. Pickens, 40, of 321 S. Pierce St., found guilty of failure to provide change of address. Sentence: two years probation.

Kristina A. Ciminillo, 45, of Bluffton, found guilty of domestic violence. Sentence: two years probation.

Shannon Scott Jr., 26, of 601 ½ S. Harrison Ave., found guilty of improper handling firearm in a motor vehicle. Sentence: three years probation, 45 days jail.

Disposition/July 13

Dominique R. Jones, 20, of Toledo, found guilty of possession of heroin. Sentence: two years probation.

Disposition/June 18

Austin Owsley, 18, of 634 W. Kibby St., found guilty of attempted carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: two years probation, 70 hours community service.

Disposition/June 13

Jamere R. Austin, 22, of 1520 S. Union St., found guilty of attempted improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Sentence: two years probation, 40 hours community service, forfeit firearm.