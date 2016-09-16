Police calls

1100 block of Rice Avenue, Lima — A person reported to police Thursday a theft case.

1000 block of South Reese Avenue, Lima — Police were notified Thursday of an alleged assault.

900 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police were called to a hit and skip crash Thursday.

500 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police were called Thursday to the scene of a break in.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.