Eaton man killed in Van Wert crash

OHIO CITY — A 42-year-old Eaton man died Thursday evening after he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a semi-truck.

Timothy L. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene on state Route 118 at the intersection of Wren-Landeck Road by Van Wert County Coroner Scott Jarvis, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. north of Ohio City. Perry was driving west on Wren-Landeck Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at state Route 118. He struck the side of a southbound semi-truck on state Route 118 driven by Ronald E. Wolf, 72, of Greenville, according to the patrol.

Wolf told troopers he was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt, the patrol reported.

Perry was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.