Police search for man connected with Lima homicide

LIMA — The Lima Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a man suspected in a July 5 shooting homicide that occurred at the G-Spot Bar in Lima.

The warrant was obtained for the arrest of Jontez P. White as a result of a continued investigation into the homicide of Remeal Ingram. Demonta D. Rogers is the suspected shooter. Rogers fled the area after the shooting and was located and arrested Wednesday. He is currently in custody at the Allen County Jail.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of White is asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 or Detective Sean Neidemire at 419-221-5295.