House, school board candidates to speak to Lima Dems Friday

LIMA — Democratic congressional candidate Janet Garrett will campaign in Lima from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Democratic campaign headquarters, 229 S. Main St. Garrett is running against incumbent Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana.

Along with Garrett, Ohio State Board of Education District 1 candidate Tanyce Addison will be addressing Democrats during the meeting. Addison has a music education degree from the Ohio State University and taught in public schools for 30 years. In 2012, she ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Ohio Senate’s 26th District seat, losing to Sen. Dave Burke, R-Marysville. District 1 includes Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam, Mercer and Van Wert counties.