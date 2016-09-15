Man confesses to 2001 shooting death in Lima

LIMA — A man walked into the Lima Police Department this week and confessed to killing a business owner back in 2001.

David W. Evans, 35, gave them enough details to match the evidence at the crime scene in the July 2, 2001, death of 69-year-old Cardell Beachum.

“I am confident with his confession that he was the one who shot and killed Cardell Beachum,” said Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte.

Evans is being held in the Allen County jail on the charge of murder with a formal charge coming in the near future, Stechschulte said.

Beachum’s death still remains under investigation, and detectives have a lot of work to do including preparing to take the case through court. Stechschutle said there are other people police need to talk to who may have some type of involvement or connection to Beachum’s slaying. Anyone with information on the slaying is asked to call the detecive bureau at 419-221-5181.

Beachum was shot to death outside his business, Sports and Sorts, when he was closing up. The businesss was a pool hall and gambling establishment at 1290 St. John’s Ave. While closing the business, Beachum encountered Evans and was shot, Stechschulte said.

