Performance grades lower in seven Lima-area districts

LIMA — Seven area school districts saw their performance index grades decline compared to last year, according to information released this morning by the Ohio Department of Education. Only one school, New Bremen, saw an increase.

All seven districts saw their grades for performance index drop from a B to a C, including Continental schools, Delphos schools, Jennings schools, Leipsic schools, Ottawa-Glandorf schools, Pandora-Gilboa schools and St. Marys schools.

New Bremen schools improved from a C in the measure to a B.

The remaining public school districts in Allen, Auglaize and Putnam counties all maintained the same grade.

Lima schools and Perry schools each earned a D for performance indexes.

Schools receiving a C included Allen East schools, Bath schools, Columbus Grove schools, Elida schools, Spencerville schools, Wapakoneta schools, Waynesfield-Goshen schools,

Schools receiving a B included Bluffton schools, Kalida schools, Miller City-New Cleveland schools, Minster schools, New Knoxville schools, Ottoville schools and Shawnee schools.

