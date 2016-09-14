Production group gives orchestra $14K

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday it received its version of a lottery ticket thanks to a $14,000 donation from a newly formed production group that has had early success.

“It will help launch additional fine arts in our community. To be the beneficiary of this is monumental,” said Elizabeth Brown, the executive director of the Lima Symphony Orchestra.

The money also will be used to give raises to the 200 musicians who perform and who haven’t had raises in 10 years, Brown said.

“The proceeds from this incredible production will make this possible,” Brown said. “It gives us nice financial security.”

Brown said she is very happy the organizers of Octopus Productions considered the orchestra for such a donation. The donation is a large amount in a very short time after a successful three months Octopus has been in existence thanks to a success production of “Cabaret” that opened in June and sold out during its entire run.

“I just know this company is going to do phenomenal, phenomenal things,” Brown said.

Chad Stearns, creative director for Octopus Productions, said Octopus is a nonprofit set up to produce high-quality, thought-provoking theater. He said the symphony was an easy choice for the donation, which is the first of what Stearns said should be many to support the arts in the community.

“We believe very strongly in the arts in the Lima community and we have so much talent here. What better partner than the Lima Symphony Orchestra.

The symphony is made up of about 200 professional musicians from the community and several nearby states. About one-third are from Lima. About 65 to 85 musicians are on stage during any given performance, Brown said.

The orchestra adds an estimated $1 million in tax revenue to the community, Brown said.

Octopus just started this year and began to help bring additional theater productions to Lima.

Stearns said Octopus already has another production planned in October, “Shadows of Poe” that will debut at Jameson Manor at 1028 W. Market St.

A musical also is being planned for next summer, Stearns said.

Jameson Manor is a historical home that has been converted into an event venue.

The donation is not the largest ever for the symphony but it is “significant” and rare, Brown said.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

