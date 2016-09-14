Police calls

2700 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A man reported Monday an incident of telephone harassment.

2400 Harding Highway, Lima — A man reported Monday he was assaulted by another person.

1800 block of Hill Street, Lima — A man reported Sunday an incident of assault.

1400 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — A man reported Sunday someone broke into his apartment.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.