Education Roundup

ONU student wins award

ADA — Ohio Northern University graduate student Julya Faulkner received the Beta Alpha Psi Medal of Inspiration Award.

Beta Alpha Psi is an international honor organization for accounting, finance and information systems students. The Medal of Inspiration recognizes students who have overcome hardships to achieve a high level of success and is sponsored by the American Institute of Public Accountants. The award includes a $5,000 stipend.

Faulkner was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, when she was 8 years old. After many surgeries, chemotherapy and medical procedures, her cancer entered remission. She went on to graduate with honors from River Valley High School. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from ONU, graduating in May, and is enrolled in the University’s master of science in accounting program. She has a job with Ernst & Young in Washington, D.C., upon graduation in the spring.

Faulker has invested time fundraising for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which provided Faulkner and her family with a trip to Hawaii when she was a child. She is also training a dog, Cammie, through ONU’s 4 Paws for Ability program to become a service dog. While an undergraduate student at ONU, she served on the executive board of her Beta Alpha Psi chapter, tutored fellow students and worked with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to provide free income tax prep assistance. She was also recognized with the DeBow Freed Award for Outstanding Student Leadership.

Youngstown State honor students volunteer

YOUNGSTOWN — Nearly 450 Youngstown State University honor college students spent a Saturday volunteering at local organizations for Global Day of Service.

Local students who volunteered included, John Rembis, of Kenton and Brooke Stewart of Mount Victory.

Mitchell majored in business management and marketing.

Annual health fair to be held at the University of Findlay

FINDLAY — The annual health and wellness fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Alumni memorial union located on Frazer Street.

Topics to be addressed and participants providing educational displays and health screenings at this year’s fair include: BVH: Woman Wise (Bone Density Screenings); Cancer Patient Services; Chiropractic health; dental health; diabetes health; drug and alcohol awareness; Findlay City Health Dept., Meningitis education; flue shots for UF faculty/staff at $15; free flu shots for UF students with valid ID; free blood pressure reading; Hancock County Dementia Coalition; HIV awareness and education; Life Connections of Ohio: Organ donation; UF Cardio Center chair massage; UF Cosiano Health Center; UF Counseling Services; UF Derrick’s: Smoothie and shake samples; UF Disability Services and Academic Services; UF Occupational Therapy; UF Oiler WELL; UF OC2 sexual assault awareness and education; UF spiritual health; vision checks; Women’s Resource Center of Hancock County; UF Pharmacy Students, Naloxone education; OSU Extension office, Dermascan (skin cancer awareness); BVH The Cancer Center, HPV and the college student; BVH Women and Children’s Center.

University of Findlay opens lecture series

FINDLAY —The University of Findlay hosts Louis Stulman, a University of Findlay professor of religious studies, for the first speaker of the academic season.

Stulman’s lecture is titled, “My Father was a Syrian Refugee,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Winebrenner Theological Seminary’s TLB Auditorium. The lecture will explore the biblical call to hospitality and openness to others.

The event is free and open to the public.

Sidney grad receives scholarship

SIDNEY — Alex P. Bowman has received an Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship to attend Bowling Green State University. The scholarship pays for tuition, fees, an allowance for buying textbooks and a monthly stipend for up to 10 months of each school year in which the scholarship is in effect.

Scholarships are awarded on a merit basis based on academic and personal achievements, extracurricular activities, physical fitness, leadership abilities, and in-person interviews. The scholarship recipients enroll as members of the Army ROTC battalion at their colleges.

Upon graduation from college and completion of the ROTC program requirements, the student receives a bachelor’s degree and a commission as a second lieutenant in the Army. All scholarship students incur a military service obligation of eight years, which they may fulfill through either active-duty or Reserve Army service.

Bowman is a 2013 graduate of Sidney High School.

Brown encourages students to apply for summit

DAYTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown encourages students to attend a collegiate leadership summit in Dayton next month. “Propel Ohio Collegiate Leadership Summit” is a one-day program aimed at promoting civic engagement and connecting college students with resources on volunteer, internship and career opportunities related to public service in Ohio. The deadline to apply is Friday. Propel Ohio will take place Oct. 14 at the University of Dayton.

For an application, visit: http://j.mp/2cuMCQG.

Bluffton University remains ranked

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University remains in the top tier of Midwest regional colleges in U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Bluffton was ranked 29th among 79 comparable institutions in 12 Midwest states. Bluffton University has been ranked in the top tier of Midwest colleges for 19 consecutive years.

University of Findlay among best in the Midwest

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay has been designated by U.S. News and World Report as being among the top universities in the region and has also listed it in rankings that highlight schools with academic and internationally diverse student populations.

For the 11th consecutive year, the University of Findlay has been listed as one of the magazine’s “Best in the Midwest” in the “American’s Best Colleges” survey for the year 2017.

Bluffton celebrates Homecoming and awards alumni

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will celebrate “A Place That Inspires” during homecoming weekend Oct. 15 and 16.

A free picnic lunch will be available for alumni in an alumni tailgate tent at Emery Sears Athletic Complex from noon to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, when the Homecoming game against Hanover will begin. No reservations required. Game tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for youth at the gate. Admission is free for children ages 4 and under.

From noon to 2 p.m. a Kid Zone, at Emery Sears Athletic Complex, will offer activities such as inflatables for children ages 5 to 10. Bluffton mascots J. Denny and Jenny Beaver will be available for selfie photos. Adult supervision is required.

Alumni awards will go to Diego Rodriguez, a 2004 graduate who will receive the Outstanding Young Alumni Award. Judy Mull Pierman, will receive the Lifetime Service Award. These awards will be presented during the President’s Banquet. Tickets for the banquet are $25 and may be reserved by Sept. 30 by contacting Amy Byers in the alumni office at [email protected] or 419-358-3456.

Other activities taking place on Saturday during Homecoming weekend include, an open house at The Lion and Lamb Peace Arts Center, Riley Court, from 10 to 11 a.m.; Reception for Bluffton art faculty Andreas Baumgartner, Jim Fultz, R.R. Steiner and Philip Sugden, from 10 to noon at the Grace Albrecht Gallery; Baseball alumni game at 10 a.m. at Emery Sears Athletic Complex; Ultimate Frisbee at 4 p.m. at Musselman Library Green.

ONU presents fall reading series

ADA — Ohio Northern’s fall reading series, which is co-sponsored by the English department and the campus literary magazine, Polaris, will host the first reading at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the university’s Elzay Gallery of Art.

Claude Clayton Smith, professor emeritus of English at Ohio Northern University will present a reading from “Meditations After the Bear Feast: The Poetic Dialogues of N. Scott Momaday and Yuri Vaella.” This book records the first acquaintance of American Indian and Native Siberian poets as they explore their similar cultures, life-ways and reverence for the natural world. The book was edited and translated by Smith and the late Alexander Vashchenko.

Mennonite peacemaking in Central America

BLUFFTON — Willi Hugo Perez, president of Latin American Anabaptist Seminary, will present his speech titled, “Mennonite Peacemaking in Central America” during a forum at 7 p.m. Sept. 27, in Centennial’s Stutzman Lecture Hall. Perez will evaluate Christian faith and peace practice in the midst of violence of Central America.

Perez is the president of SEMILLA in Guatemala City, Guatemala, where 11 Bluffton University students are studying. He completed his doctoral studies in sociology and political science at the Universidad Pontificia de Salamanca, Spain.

Perez will explore how the Gospel of Peace can be lived out in places of violence and suffering.