Crish checks into inpatient treatment after FBI raid

See past coverage of this story:

LIMA — Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish checked himself into an inpatient treatment program to address a “serious personal issue,” his attorney said today.

“I first want to assure the public that the personal issue that Sheriff Crish has identified does not, and has not involved his duties as Sheriff, public funds or property,” attorney Michael A. Rumer wrote in a statement.

Chief Deputy James Everett will continue to run the sheriff’s department in Crish’s absence, wrote Rumer, who said Crish authorized him to issue the statement.

FBI agents served a search warrant on the sheriff’s office on Sept. 7, including reportedly from Crish’s office in the building. Crish hasn’t been back to work since then.

“As a result of the recent activity of the FBI Agents, Sam has come to the realization that he has a serious personal issue which he must address,” Rumer wrote.

Read more about this story in Thursday’s The Lima News.

Read the release from Sheriff Sam Crish's attorney. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/mediarelease-2.pdf Read the release from Sheriff Sam Crish's attorney. File photo | The Lima News Allen County Sheriff Samuel A. Crish http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CrishCombined-2.jpg File photo | The Lima News Allen County Sheriff Samuel A. Crish