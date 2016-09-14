Woman accused of allowing horses to escape charged after horse hit, died

WAPAKONETA — A woman with a history of horses running loose from her property was cited for a third time when one of her horses was killed Tuesday after it escaped and was struck by a car.

Yolanda J. Ellison, 41, of 19720 Miller Road, Wapakoneta, is under investigation for Tuesday’s incident. She also has a pending case in Auglaize County on a misdemeanor charge for her horse getting loose previously, said Auglaize County Chief Deputy Mike Eberle.

“Her case was not finished from the last time, and this time the horse got killed,” Eberle said.

The incident happened at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, when Raelene Howard was driving on Miller Road. It was dark, and the horse stepped into the path of Howard’s sports-utility vehicle. She was unable to stop and struck the horse, Eberle said.

Howard was treated for minor injuries, according to sheriff’s report.

Eberle said Howard will not be cited. He said she had no fault in the incident.

Auglaize County court records show three cases of animals running at large, a fourth-degree misdemeanor carrying up to 30 days in jail, filed in the past three years against Ellison. That includes the incident from Tuesday.

Another horse also may have been loose. A person reported another horse was loose, too, but there was no additional information on the sheriff’s report.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

