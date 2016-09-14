Paulding Putnam Electric raising funds for Honor Flight

PAULDING — Avangrid Renewables Blue Creek Wind Farm in Paulding and Van Wert Counties donated $10,000 to Paulding Putnam Electric and the Northeast Indiana Honor Flight.
The electric cooperative has taken the lead on a campaign to raise funds to sponsor two flights for veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials for various wars. The flights will take place Sept. 22 and Oct. 12. The wind farm’s donation brings the total raised to just over $160,000.
From left, Bob Myer with Northeast Indiana Honor Flight, Matt Fulton with Avangrid Renewables and also a Navy veteran, Sandie Myer with Honor Flight, Isaiah Preece with Avangrid Renewables and also an Air force veteran, Neil Voje with Avangrid Renewables and Navy veteran, George Carter, CEO of Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op, and Dennis Covert and Nellie Keltner with Honor Flight.