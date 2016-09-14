Paulding Putnam Electric raising funds for Honor Flight

PAULDING — Avangrid Renewables Blue Creek Wind Farm in Paulding and Van Wert Counties donated $10,000 to Paulding Putnam Electric and the Northeast Indiana Honor Flight.

The electric cooperative has taken the lead on a campaign to raise funds to sponsor two flights for veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials for various wars. The flights will take place Sept. 22 and Oct. 12. The wind farm’s donation brings the total raised to just over $160,000.