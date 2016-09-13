Spartan pride, mosaic style

LIMA — Artist in residence, Libbi Jackson, has been working with Lima Senior High School Alternative Program students at South Science and Technology Magnet School on a large Spartan head mosaic for the last three days.

“We decided to use a Spartan mascot to kick off the new school year,” Jackson said. “I’ve had about 15 to 20 students working on the project using materials such as stained glass, mirrored glass and glass beads.”

A few more days and the project should be complete, then it will be grounded. When it’s finished it will be hung in the hallway of the alternative school.

“I love it,” Alina Williamson, 16, said. “It’s coming along great, and it really looks nice. I think it will be great to hang up in the school.”

Pennington has worked with schools around the area, including doing several residencies in the Lima City School District. She currently has one of her own pieces on display at ArtSpace/Lima.

Lima Senior Alternative Program students Kayonna Stiggers, 17, left, works with Precious Green, 18, and Alina Williamson, 16, to glue pieces of small-cut glass, mirror and beads on a large mosaic Spartan head on Tuesday. Once the project is complete it will be hung in the hallway to help build Spartan pride. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Mosaic_02co.jpg Lima Senior Alternative Program students Kayonna Stiggers, 17, left, works with Precious Green, 18, and Alina Williamson, 16, to glue pieces of small-cut glass, mirror and beads on a large mosaic Spartan head on Tuesday. Once the project is complete it will be hung in the hallway to help build Spartan pride. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News Mosaic artist Libbi Pennington, left, works with Lima Senior Alternative Program students to put the finishing touches on a large glass mosaic Spartan head on Tuesday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Mosaic_01co.jpg Mosaic artist Libbi Pennington, left, works with Lima Senior Alternative Program students to put the finishing touches on a large glass mosaic Spartan head on Tuesday. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News