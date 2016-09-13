Dominion reminding residents to get furnaces inspected

LIMA — Dominion East Ohio is reminding area residents that an annual furnace inspection by a qualified contractor can lead to not only a warmer winter, but also a safer one.

Inspections should include lubricating the blower bearings and motor, inspecting all vents and filters, checking the pilot light, cleaning and checking the flame sensor on furnaces with electronic ignition, cleaning the main burners, testing the thermostat, and checking all safety components, such as limit controls and pressure switches.

Inspections can also help detect carbon monoxide issues. While carbon monoxide detectors are helpful and provide peace of mind, they should not be a substitute for annual inspections, according to Dominion.