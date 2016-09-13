Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Sept. 8

Joey Diemer, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Erin Diemer, Findlay. They were married Oct. 31, 2006 in Findlay, and have one child.

Donald R. Shartzer, Jr., Columbus Grove, was granted a divorce from Linda Shartzer, Leipsic. They were married April 19, 2007 in Putnam County, and have no minor children.

Sept. 9

Denise B. Music, Columbus Grove, and William D. Music Jr., Columbus Grove, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married June 1, 2012 in Columbus Grove, and have no children.

New Cases

Farm Credit Mid-America, Louisville, Ky., v. William J. Like, Leipsic; foreclosure (excess of $25,000).

Michael Mayzlin, Toledo, and Michelle Dangler, Toledo, v. Cardinal Logistics Management Corp., Chicago, and Chad S. Bailey, Leipsic; personal injury.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Aug. 29

Jehovah Luster, 49, 309 E. Kenilworth Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Sept. 1

Jose L. Hinojosa, 22, 504 E. Third St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Nicholas A. Jacobs, 20, 12827 State Route 224, Ottawa, pleaded no contest to theft and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, $150 fine, 12 months’ probation, perform 40 hours community service, and pay $21.77 restitution to Walmart.

Hunter T. Webb, 26, 505 Wayne St., Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to littering. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $250 fine, 12 months probation and perform 120 hours community service.

Troy M. Travis, 41, Kalida, pleaded guilty to driving with an expired license and was fined $50.

Mark A. Pedroza, 35, 303 N. Commercial St., Leipsic, pleaded no contest to failure to reinstate and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jason G. Schroeder, 35, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to running railroad crossing signals and was fined $75.

Sept. 6

Angie M. Bryant, 32, 322 Cherry St., Holgate, pleaded no contest to first-offense OVI and was found guilty. Sentence: Six points, 180 days jail, 172 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one-year license suspension, with credit for six days jail upon completion of DIP, and complete assessment at Pathways Counseling Center or equivalent agency.

Jessica D. Dye, 31, 22145 N. Dixie Highway, #81, Lima, pleaded no contest to drug paraphernalia and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine, six-month license suspension. She also pleaded no contest to drug abuse/possession and was found guilty. Sentence: $150 fine, six-month license suspension. She was also fined $50 for no license plate light.

Sept. 8

Quinn P. Kaufman, 25, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of physical control, sentenced to 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $375 fine, license suspended for one year, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. Charges of open container and turn signals were dismissed.

Charles V. Foster, 46, 14663 Dohoney Road, Defiance, pleaded guilty to OVI second-offense. Six points, 180 days jail, 150 days suspended, $1,000 fine, $475 suspended, five year license suspension, and complete assessment at Pathways Counseling Center.

Todd M. Donaldson, 39, 332 N. High St., Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to interference with operation of a train and was found guilty. Sentence: $50. He also pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was found guilty. Sentence: $100 fine.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Sept. 1

Fostoria Community Hospital, Sylvania, default judgment v. Amanda Johnson, Ottawa, $3,571, plus interest and costs.

Sept. 6

Lima Memorial Hospital, default judgment v. Jason R. Schroeder, Ottawa, $1,511.87, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac, Findlay, default judgment v. Stephen E. Brecheisen, $280.92, plus interest and costs.

Bluffton Hospital, Findlay, default judgment v. Stephen E. Brecheisen, $209.04, plus interest and costs.

Bluffton Hospital, Findlay, default judgment v. Kyle W. Zachrich, $3,548.39, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Professionals, Findlay, default judgment v. Kyle W. Zachrich, $131.89, plus interest and costs.

Sept. 7

Ottawa Oil Co., Inc., small claims v. Mark Straley, Leipsic, $961.45, plus interest and costs.

Ottawa Oil Co., Inc., small claims v. Rick Wentz, Leipsic, $376.19, plus interest and costs.

Ottawa Oil Co., Inc., small claims v. Walt Sheppard, Dunkirk, $249.31, plus interest and costs.

Nathan L. Scoles, Pandora, small claims v. Kaylee N. Shoopman, Pandora, $2,000, plus interest and costs.