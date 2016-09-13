Police calls

1400 block of Ridge Run Circle, Lima — A woman reported Saturday someone stole her gold bracelet and sold it.

1900 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A man reported Thursday another person assaulted him.

800 block of Lawrence Road, Harrod — A woman reported Thursday another person assaulted her.

617 King Ave., Lima — A woman at Tom Ahl reported Sept. 6 a person rented a vehicle and has not returned it. She reported it four days after the planned returned date.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.