Education Roundup

Shawnee Schools host Pride of the Tribe homecoming parade

LIMA — Shawnee schools will have the second annual Pride of the Tribe homecoming parade and pep rally at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The parade route will begin by going south on Beeler Road, west on Inwood Drive, north on Yoakam Road and east on Zurmehly Road making a circle around the high school. Entry to the parade was opened to all high school clubs and teams as well as to Shawnee Middle School, Shawnee Maplewood and Shawnee Elmwood Schools. The parade will be lead by the Shawnee High School Marching Band.

After the parade there will be a pep rally in the high school stadium.

Liberty carnival set for Friday

LIMA — Liberty Arts Magnet School will hold its annual Fall Carnival from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday in the field behind the school.

The carnival includes fun activities and games, hayrides and karaoke, along with a food tent with such items as hot dogs, chips, cotton candy, popcorn and caramel apples.

Liberty’s PTS plans the event. Money raised is used for programs and events at Liberty.

Elida F.F.A. Apple Butter Day

ELIDA — The Elida FFA will have “Apple Butter Day” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday behind the Elida Elementary School, 300 Pioneer Road.

Elida’s 46 FFA members organized the event and will give all demonstrations including farm animal displays, demonstrations of the art of apple butter, farm safety and other display and demonstrations in areas of conservation and agricultural science.

Apple Butter will be available for purchase for $6 per pint.

Lima North Middle School to honor grandparents

LIMA — Lima North Middle School will hold a special luncheon in honor of grandparents during lunch hours from 10:44 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday in the school gymnasium. Grandparents should check with their students to see when they eat lunch. Lunch can be purchased for $2.50 without milk or $2.75 with milk.

Grandparents of North students will be treated to live music, free cake and punch and door prizes. They will get a photo taken with their grandchild that will be displayed on a bulletin board.

For information, contact parent liaison, Yvonne Jones, at 419-996-3269.

5 candidates for Ada Harvest and Herb Festival Queen

ADA — Five Ada High School seniors are candidates for queen of the 2016 Ada Harvest and Herb Festival to be held Saturday in downtown Ada. The winner will be announced at noon in the Cole Motors parking lot during the festival.

Candidates are Libbie Milks, daughter of Mike and Beth Milks; Ashley Breidenbach, daughter of Travis and Tracy Breidenbach; Mara Guyton, daughter of Christine Cavallaro and Steve Guyton; Oliva Guyton, daughter of Christine Cavallaro and Steve Guyton; and Rielyn Castle, daughter of Cherie and Raymond Castle.

Heritage teacher receives school supplies

LIMA — Kayla Williams, teacher at Lima’s Heritage Elementary School, received school supplies from Cindy Kimmet, clinical liaison of Lima Rehab and Nursing Center. The supplies were collected at the monthly community bingo held the fourth Tuesday of every month free of charge.

Crestview announces homecoming activities

CONVOY — Crestview Student Council has announced the theme for the 2016 homecoming, “A Walk Down the Red Carpet.” There are activities planned throughout this week to kick off the homecoming.

The Powder Puff game begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday followed by the homecoming parade. Admission to the Powder Puff game will be $1.

Friday afternoon, a pep assembly will be held, followed by the crowning of the king and queen at 6:30 p.m. The Crestview Knights are playing Columbus Grove in the homecoming game that night.

The homecoming dance takes place from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the auditeria for students in grades 9 through 12.

Students on the homecoming court include: seniors, Griffen Waltmire, Kristen Etzler, Cora Millay, Maci Baker, Braden Brecht and Nick Henry; juniors, Rosa Mueller-Guthof and Grant Schlagbaum; sophomores, Drew Kline and Lizzie Bowen; and freshmen, Lydia Saylor and Kaden Short.

Unity Elementary School celebrates grandparents

LIMA — Unity Elementary School is celebrating grandparents this week. Grandparents are invited to eat lunch with their grandchild throughout the week. Lunches begin at 11:20 a.m. and go until 12:15 p.m.

Elida Elementary Kicks off program with hot dog night

ELIDA — Elida Elementary will kick-off the second year of the Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) Program at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Elida Elementary Cafeteria, 300 Pioneer Road, with a dads and children hot dog night.

The Watch D.O.G.S. program is the father involvement initiative of the National Center for Fathering. Last year 100 father figures participated in the program at Elida Elementary.

Tom Ahl donates car to Lima Senior

LIMA — The Tom Ahl Family Dealerships of Lima donated a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser to Lima Senior High School. This car will be worked on by the school’s auto tech students and then given away to a student.

Auto tech students will work on the car throughout the school year as their senior project. The school operates an auto tech garage that is open to the public.

The car will be used as an incentive for all students at Lima Senior. A drawing will take place at the end of the year for students meeting certain criteria. The criteria includes, turning 16 before April 1, maintaining a 3.5 GPA, no absences, no tardiness, and no discipline referrals.

Adults can get back to school too

LIMA — The Lima City Schools ABLE/GED program opened a new class location for adults in the community who want to further their education. In partnership with the Bradfield Community Center, the program will offer a new class from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the Bradfield Community Center computer lab.

The state and federally funded ABLE/GED program empowers adult learners to make improvements in their lives and the lives of their families.

Orientation is held twice a month at the Lima Adult Learning Center, 563 W. Spring St.

Lima City Schools host “Meet us at the Bus Stop”

LIMA — Lima City School District administrators were planning on catching a school bus and taking questions from the community members throughout the district, beginning Wednesday.

The first stop will be Wednesday at Westgate Entertainment Center from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The remaining three stops will be Sept. 28 at Robb Park (by the ball diamonds) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 5 at Kewpee East from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; and Oct. 12 at the Eighth Street Health Center, 11 a.m. to noon.

Students, parents and residents are invited to come out to the bus and talk with Superintendent Jill Ackerman and Treasurer Shelly Reiff. People will be able to ask questions, offer input and chat with the two administrators.

Snacks and drinks will be available and the two will also have Spartan gear and trinkets to give away.

Perry Local Schools host open house

LIMA — Perry Local Schools is hosting an open house from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at 2770 E. Breese Road, Lima.

The public will have an opportunity to visit the new elementary school.

All students, past and present are welcome to attend.