Husky golf outing benefits 15 Lima agencies

LIMA — The Husky Lima Refinery Charity Golf Outing set a new record this year for charitable giving, raising over $217,000 that was distributed to 15 Lima-area charities.

Now in its 10th year, the annual golf outing has raised over $1 million since its inception. This year, money was donated to Allen County Council on Aging, Allen County Historical Society, Awaking Minds Art, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Bradfield Center, Children’s Development Center, the Courthouse Clock project, Crossroads Crisis Center, Lima Allen County Crimestoppers, Lima UMADAOP, Lima Rescue Mission, Northwest Ohio Literacy Council, Samaritan House, Teddy Bear Fund and the West Ohio Food Bank.