LIMA — No one was injured in a house fire that caused an estimated $30,000 in damage late Monday.

The fire at 1703 S. Main St., Lima, was called in at 10:34 p.m. Floyd Upshaw lives at the home, said Lima Fire Capt. Kevin Clark.

The home is owned by Ulice Manley, and the house is valued at $43,300, according to the Allen County Auditor’s Office. Information was unable as to whether Upshaw was home at the time of the fire.

The fire started in the attic. A cause remains undetermined, Clark said.