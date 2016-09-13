Results of FBI probe at Allen County Sheriff’s Office delayed by at least 1 month

LIMA — Whatever is happening with the FBI investigation at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office is going to take another month or two before more is known.

FBI spokeswoman Vicki Anderson said any documents that she said last week may be unsealed this week will not be released for another month or two.

The documents are related to a search warrant the FBI served on the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. FBI and state Bureau of Criminal Identification agents were seen last Wednesday at the sheriff’s office collecting information, reportedly from Sheriff Sam Crish’s office.

Crish has not been back to work since and has not returned repeated messages left seeking comment. Sheriff officials at the office have declined to comment further but have said the office will continue to run.

Read more about this story in Wednesday’s The Lima News.

Allen County Sheriff Samuel A. Crish http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Crish-Sam-fil.jpg Allen County Sheriff Samuel A. Crish