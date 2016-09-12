Man changes plea in I-75 chase case

LIMA — A man who tried to outrun police officers on Interstate 75 during a crime spree in June pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges.

Shawn M. Gregory, 23, faces up to 4.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 7.

In exchange for the guilty plea, the prosecution dropped the charges of attempted vehicular assault and receiving stolen property.

Kaylee E. Herman, 21, of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty last month to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Gregory and Herman were accused of committing crimes in Hancock County and other places when they stole a car someone left running at a gas station in Findlay on June 16. Shortly after that, police officers spotted the car and troopers tried to pull them over on I-75.

The chase stretched from near Beaverdam to past Cridersville. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 before the driver drove across the median into the northbound lane and crashed into two state patrol cars.

Gregory and Herman were sought for charges in Hancock County. State troopers attempted to stop the vehicle in the southbound lane near Beaverdam but the driver did not stop and the pursuit began.

Troopers deployed stop sticks near East Bluelick Road and deflated the left front tire of the vehicle. Officials said Gregory then struck a trooper’s vehicle during the chase and tried to continue to drive off.

A short time later, Gregory drove over a paved crossover and into the south lane of I-75. Troopers intentionally struck the vehicle and disabled it near Cridersville.

Both also are suspects in several theft cases from vehicles. Numerous police vehicles participated in the chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Shawn M. Gregory http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Shawn-Gregory-3-.jpg Shawn M. Gregory

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.