Fort Jennings man denies scamming in Columbus Grove

COLUMBUS GROVE — A Fort Jennings man said that claims of a “scam” running in Columbus Grove are false and that such claims are ruining his plans of starting a business in town.

Rick Martin also said ongoing personnel problems with village Police Chief Nick Gilgenbach are escalating the situation to where it didn’t need to go.

The Columbus Grove Police Department sent out a statement Aug. 31 that read: “Village Residents: If you have been approached and advised that you need to have your sewer hookup completed within the next few days, or you’ll be fined, please contact the Columbus Grove Police Department. You can call Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 419-523-3208 and ask to speak with a Columbus Grove officer. There were allegedly two individuals soliciting to hookup sewers for residences and allegedly added that it needed to be completed within a couple days. This Is false. If you have any questions about the sewer hookup deadlines or need suggested contractors, contact the City building Monday - Friday at 419-659-2365 and they will assist.”

Columbus Grove is in the third phase of a project to separate sewer and storm water lines.

Gilgenbach later released the name of the two as being Albert Morales, of Columbus Grove, and Martin. However, Martin said he worked alone in approaching potential customers to have sanitary sewer installations put in. Martin said he was approached by an officer after they had only visited three homes. Martin said he was asked to stop soliciting until he received a permit, but said he was given a citation for soliciting the next day.

“I was just telling the people that if they wanted to go with me, that was great,” Martin said, “or they could go somewhere else. I just didn’t want to see people get fined.”

Martin also challenged the notion that residents did not have reason to think they may be fined. Village officials said that a date for completion had not been set yet, but Martin provided a letter sent to residents of the Phase III sewer separation project that read on the first page “All sanitary sewer installations must be completed by Sept. 1” on the first page, and also read “If not installed by Sept. 1, a $500 fee will be charged to the property owner. The village will then have the sewer installed, and cost and labor will be charged to the property owner.

“Did I try to scam anybody,” Martin said. “The answer is no.”

Martin said he was also told he might as well not apply for a solicitor’s license because he wouldn’t get it.

“I am pretty sure I have already lost a potential account because of this,” Martin said. “They have hurt my chances of starting a business because of the way this was handled.”

Martin said he has retained an attorney to address the issue.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.