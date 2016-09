LIMA — Two roads will close for maintenance work Tuesday, according to the Allen County Engineer’s Office.

Both North Thayer Road, between East Bluelick Road and North Dixie Highway, and North Sugar Street, between Bible Road and East Robb Avenue, will close from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday for tar and chip work. No through traffic will be permitted, but emergency vehicles and school transportation will maintain access.