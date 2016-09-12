Hollywood actor defends Clinton in Lima

LIMA — With Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sidelined after collapsing during the weekend, actor Tim Daly was in Lima on Monday urging people to get involved in her campaign.

Daly told the small group gathered at the Democratic Campaign Headquarters in Allen County he may not be as well versed on the issues but has meet Clinton and supports her.

“I’m always sort of reluctant, being an actor, to stand up and be a guy who talks about things that maybe I don’t know as much about as even you do because you are here doing the work,” Daly said.

He applauded their work while taking some jabs at Republicans and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Daly said he met Clinton at the Democratic National Convention and she was happy to meet him saying she was a big fan of “Madam Secretary,” the current show on which he appears.

Daly said he didn’t know a lot about Clinton’s most recent health scare over the weekend in which she collapsed getting into a van after cutting short a visit at a Sept. 11 commemoration ceremony.

“I read the news. She has pneumonia and she’s dehydrated. Those things are going to happen. I’m not a reporter or a doctor so I don’t know,” he said. “What I do know is people do get pneumonia and they get better.”

A representative with Clinton’s campaign then stopped the questioning about Clinton’s health saying the campaign has a written statement on the subject.

When asked about the Clinton Foundation and the email controversy surrounding Clinton, Daly said he didn’t know a lot about it. He said the Clinton Foundation has done good things throughout the world.

“In the worst-case scenario, if the Clinton Foundation was taking money from bad people and doing good things with it, I’m OK with that,” Daly said.

He downplayed the trust issue the majority of the American people have with Clinton saying she was not trustworthy.

Daly said he didn’t know anything about Clinton or her staff destroying smartphones she had by smashing the phones with a hammer or that a private company used BleachBit to wipe her private email server, which Clinton maintains the more than 30,000 deleted emails were about planning for her daughter’s wedding and talking about yoga class.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

