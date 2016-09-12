No developments in FBI probe at Allen County Sheriff’s Office

LIMA — Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish remained out of the office and unreachable Monday days after the FBI served a search warrant on his office.

Lt. Matt Treglia of the Allen County Sheriff’s Office said Monday he had no information to report. He said he is waiting for the FBI to make a statement after agents searched Crish’s office last week.

Treglia said Crish has not returned to work since the agents arrived Wednesday with a search warrant and conducted the search.

Crish has not returned calls seeking comment.

A spokesperson for the FBI could not be reached for comment Monday.

There is no case against Crish filed in federal court in Toledo for public view as of Monday.

On Thursday, FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson confirmed agents were in Allen County the day before conducting a criminal investigation. She would not go into details of that investigation but did say some documents may be unsealed this week.

Crish has hired Lima attorney Mike Rumer to represent him.

Crish was first elected in 2008 and began his term in January 2009. He is unopposed on the ballot in November.

