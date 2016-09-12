Get This: A literal shotgun wedding as couple weds at shooting clulb

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — A New York couple has taken the idea of a shotgun wedding literally: They married at a shooting club five years to the day after they first met at a trap-shooting competition.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports 36-year-old Lynn Mapstone donned her wedding dress after outshooting 47-year-old Peter Derrigo at Sunday’s shoot-off at the DeWitt Fish and Game Club.

The two met at the club during a local trap-shooting league’s annual championship shoot-off tournament.

It was Mapstone’s idea to have a shotgun wedding at the same place and on the same day that they met. The couple exchanged vows on a trap house, a low structure that houses the machine that launches the targets.

During the pre-wedding competition, Mapstone hit 44 of 50 targets. The groom-to-be hit 33.