Gas prices down 8.4 cents in Lima region

LIMA — Gas prices are 8.4 cents lower than they were last week in Allen County, according to prices reported by GasBuddy.com, and prices could continue to decline.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $1.973 on Monday morning in Allen County, down from last week’s $2.057. It’s also down 3.3 cents from last month’s average and down 29.5 cents from last year’s average.

The lowest price in Allen County was $1.88, shared by seven stations in Lima and Beaverdam.

“With the kids back in school we’re now at that point when gasoline demand eases and refineries also return to the cheaper ‘winter- blend’ gasoline, which should start reaching consumers later this week,” Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said in a press release.

Shelby County had the lowest average price in the region and the second-lowest average price in the state at $1.934.

Hardin County was at $1.956, followed by Auglaize County ($1.965), Hancock County ($1.979), Putnam County ($1.997), Van Wert County ($2.006), Logan County ($2.030) and Mercer County ($2.056).

The lowest price in the region was $1.86, shared by three gas stations in St. Marys and two gas stations in Kenton.

Ohio’s average dropped 8.1 cents per gallon to $2.06, and the national average dropped 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.17 per gallon.

Prices could continue downward, Laskoski said.

“The national average price of a gallon of gas remains 20 cents lower than the average we saw a year ago, and, coincidentally, the price of the benchmark WTI that opens this week ($46/bbl) is almost identical to where it was a year ago… all of which aligns with the seasonal retail price decline,” he said.

