Lima City Council to consider stormwater rate increase

LIMA — Lima water customers will see a slight increase in their bills to offset increased stormwater project costs, pending City Council approval.

At Monday’s council meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lima Municipal Building, councilors will vote on amending a 2010 ordinance outlining the stormwater rates for Lima water and sewer customers, as well as the procedure for increasing the rate.

Currently, customers pay $5.03 per equivalent runoff unit for stormwater capital improvement projects.

“The increased cost of operations, equipment and large and small capital improvement needs now necessitate the 24 cent increase for 2017,” Public Works Director Howard Elstro said in a letter to the council.

The original resolution was approved in 2010 and permitted rates up to $5.27, but any requested changes would have to be submitted to the mayor by July 31 to supply the following year. The resolution the council will consider Monday will change the request deadline to Sept. 30.

“To be clear, this communication also serves as the Mayor’s notification to set the fee for the 2017 calendar year at $5.27 per ERU per month,” Elstro wrote to the council.

Elstro said this increase would result in a total additional charge of $2.88 per year for every parcel owner, giving the city an additional $90,000 per year for stormwater projects.

“It won’t offset everything, but it will help,” Elstro said.

By Craig Kelly

