YOUTH PROFILE: Pauding 5th-grader is grandma’s hero

PAULDING — It is safe to assume that most grandparents view their grandchildren as heroes in some sense.

For one Paulding grandmother, she has living proof.

Brendan Weidenhamer, 10, of Paulding, showed his heroics Aug. 31. At 2 a.m. While he was sleeping, he heard his mother yell for him to awake.

Faulty electrical wiring had caught the family’s home on fire. Brendan first went to the kitchen for water and attempted to put the fire out. Unsuccessful, Brendan made it outside with his mother and grandfather. However, his grandmother’s room was blocked by fire and she couldn’t get out.

Thinking quickly, Brendan ran to his grandparent’s room and removed the window air conditioner with the help of his mother and grandfather and helped her escape. His grandmother had a few cuts and bruises, but otherwise was doing fine.

The home was a total loss and Brendan and his mother were staying at an aunt’s home in Antwerp until they can find a new place to live. In the meantime, Brendan is happy he was able to help.

“I just thought it was a bad dream,” Brendan said. “Not even half of our house is standing now. Grandma thinks I am a hero, and it makes me feel a little bit special.”

Brendan is in the fifth grade at Paulding Elementary, where he gets all A’s and B’s on his report card. He likes to spend time with his family and he likes to play backyard volleyball with friends. He is also a member of Cub Scouts. Brendan said he doesn’t involve himself with a lot of other extracurricular activities.

“I like to focus on my schoolwork and get good grades,” Brendan said.

Brendan’s mother, Danielle Weidenhamer, said Brendan is a normal 10-year-old boy.

“He is a really good kid,” she said. “We are very proud of him.”

Brendan Weidenhamer, 10, helped rescue his grandmother from their burning home.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

