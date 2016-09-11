Thousands of naked bicyclists swarm City of Brotherly Love

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of bicyclists have dared to be bare for Philadelphia’s annual nude ride promoting positive body image and fuel conservation.

About 3,000 people gathered Saturday for the eighth annual Philly Naked Bike Ride through the city’s streets. They set off from a park near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone ran up the steps in “Rocky.”

The annual ride features people sporting underwear, body paint or nothing at all. Some riders concerned about being recognized by their parents or co-workers wear masks. Others wear just their helmets and shoes.

The riders pedal through the City of Brotherly Love past popular spots such as Independence Hall and Rittenhouse Square, where giddy crowds cheer them on.

Volunteer Magda Esposito says it’s “liberating to ride through the city with nothing on.”