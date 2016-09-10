Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867
SOLVING CRIMES
Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.
CRIME OF THE WEEK
Shawnee Township Police were looking for the person or people involved in an incident of check fraud earlier this month in Shawnee Township. The people in these pictures were involved in a fraudulent incident and police need help identifying them.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Fenton Lemarr Cosper
Age: 25
Height: 6 foot 4
Weight: 183 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Fail to appear/theft
Hunter Mathew Gessel
Age: 19
Height: 5 foot 9
Weight: 225 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Charge: Burglary
Joshua John Theobald
Age: 38
Height: 5 foot 10
Weight: 160 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Charge: Assault
All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.