Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867

SOLVING CRIMES

Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.

CRIME OF THE WEEK

Shawnee Township Police were looking for the person or people involved in an incident of check fraud earlier this month in Shawnee Township. The people in these pictures were involved in a fraudulent incident and police need help identifying them.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Fenton Lemarr Cosper

Age: 25

Height: 6 foot 4

Weight: 183 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Fail to appear/theft

Hunter Mathew Gessel

Age: 19

Height: 5 foot 9

Weight: 225 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Charge: Burglary

Joshua John Theobald

Age: 38

Height: 5 foot 10

Weight: 160 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Charge: Assault

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.