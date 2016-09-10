Allen County Marriages and Divorces

MARRIAGES

Douglas P. Hasenkamp, 29, Delphos, and Brittany A. Gardner, 28, Delphos; Jonathan M. Foley, 27, Lima, and Jessica L. Arthur, 24, Lima; Brett E. Pepple, 25, Venedocia, and Taylor C. Elchert, 22, Spencerville; Kyle W. Moore, 18, Lima, and Jordan T. West, 18, Lima; Aaron W. Ray, 23, Elida, and Hannah L. Rone, 20, Lima; Garrett M. Dornbrook, 27, Lima, and Alexa N. Beirne, 25, Lima; Patrick H. Gorman, 35, Delphos, and Sommer M. Schwartz, 28, Delphos; Norris R. Bevis III, 19, Fort Lee, Va., and Vi’Shaan V. Cummings, 18, Lima; Robert G. Johnson, 32, Lima, and Kayla N. Thomas, 23, Lima; Loren A. Twining Jr., 52, Lima, and Shannon D. Carroll, 44, Lima; Hong Tang, 32, Lima, and Jue Wang, 28, Lima; Christopher J. Mahlmeister, 28, Lima, and Shelby E. Faulder, 25, Lima; Viola L. Pleasant, 39, Lima, and Cathy J. Wright, 45, Lima; Corey W. Davisson, 28, Lima, and Allison T. Short, 29, Lima; Anthony C. Ricker, 24, Lima, and Andrea L. Jeffrey, 24, Lima; Scott P. Regedanz, 50, Spencerville, and Celia L. Jackson, 52, Spencerville; Russell P. Clark, 26, Lima, and Marcy N. Olsen, 24, Lima; John R. Kingsbury, 72, Pine Island, Minn., and Hannah M. Plaugher, 65, Lima; Evan D. Johnson, 33, Lima, and Heaven M. Rigel, 21, Lima; Gabriel D. Renshaw, 43, Caldwell, Texas, and Jennifer L. White, 36, Lima; Nicholas J. Schulte, 27, Elida, and Courtney A. Roeder, 23, Elida; Kenneth R. Miller Jr., 37, Lima, and Jessica M. Keysor, 28, Lima; John L. Goetz, 26, Lima, and Mary C. Fisher, 25, Elida; Robert L. Risher III, 24, Lima, and Kendra A. Kuba, 31, Lima.

DIVORCES

Megan R. and Daniel L. Stevenson; Janice L. and Dale W. Moses II; Bridget C. and Mark Guagenti; Mandy S. and Jeremy M. Reichelderfer; Tina M. and Michael D. Ball; Scott and Brooke McDonough.